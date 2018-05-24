Ramaphosa say Lebeya's appointment will strengthen criminal justice system
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also welcomed the appointment of a new divisional commissioner for crime and intelligence.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the appointment of General Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Hawks will strengthen police management and the fight against crime.
Ramaphosa has also welcomed the appointment of a new divisional commissioner for crime and intelligence.
He says the two appointments will go a long way in strengthening the criminal justice system and infiltrating organised crime syndicates.
Ramaphosa was responding to Wednesday's debate on his Presidency budget.
Parliament has also welcomed the appointment of General Lebeya, calling it a “good and considerate” choice.
Lebeya will replace Yolisa Matakata who has been acting in the position for the past 18 months.
“It is hoped that these critical appointments will strengthen the criminal justice cluster and the police will be able to infiltrate syndicates and arrest syndicate members, particularly those who are involved in organised crime.”
Ramaphosa has also informed Members of Parliament that an inter-ministerial committee has been appointed to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and is expected to present a comprehensive report by the end of the month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
State capture inquiry to cost taxpayers R230m for first 6 months
-
'Land reform fundamental to easing poverty stemming from past racial injustice'
-
First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.