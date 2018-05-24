Ramaphosa say Lebeya's appointment will strengthen criminal justice system

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also welcomed the appointment of a new divisional commissioner for crime and intelligence.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the appointment of General Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya as the new head of the Hawks will strengthen police management and the fight against crime.

He says the two appointments will go a long way in strengthening the criminal justice system and infiltrating organised crime syndicates.

Ramaphosa was responding to Wednesday's debate on his Presidency budget.

Parliament has also welcomed the appointment of General Lebeya, calling it a “good and considerate” choice.

Lebeya will replace Yolisa Matakata who has been acting in the position for the past 18 months.

“It is hoped that these critical appointments will strengthen the criminal justice cluster and the police will be able to infiltrate syndicates and arrest syndicate members, particularly those who are involved in organised crime.”

Ramaphosa has also informed Members of Parliament that an inter-ministerial committee has been appointed to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and is expected to present a comprehensive report by the end of the month.

