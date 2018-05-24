Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: KZN political killings tarnishing Mandela's vision for unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Nelson Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.

Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban ahead of Africa Day celebrations. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban ahead of Africa Day celebrations. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the continent prepares to celebrate Africa Day on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the killings in KwaZulu-Natal are tarnishing Nelson Mandela's vision for unity.

Ramaphosa is addressing the 20th annual African Renaissance Festival at the Convention Centre in Durban.

Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.

“He would have spoken vocally and loudly and said some of the expressions of disagreements that manifest themselves in the killing of people you disagree with must come to an end.”

The president says that unity should remain a priority.

“Madiba would have said unity should be underpinned by dialogue and by consensus building.”

Before Ramaphosa took to the podium, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu confirmed that the Moerane Commission, which has investigated political killings in the province, will submit its report to his office by the end of next week.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

