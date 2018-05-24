Ramaphosa: KZN political killings tarnishing Mandela's vision for unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Nelson Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.

Ramaphosa is addressing the 20th annual African Renaissance Festival at the Convention Centre in Durban.

#AfricanRenaissance On stage with the president from the left , KZN Econ. Development MEC Sihle Zikalala, African Renaissance chair and former KZN premier Sbu Ndebele, Incumbent KZN premier Willies Mchunu and Councillor Fawzia Peer. ZN pic.twitter.com/NEO3UDtnXw — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.

“He would have spoken vocally and loudly and said some of the expressions of disagreements that manifest themselves in the killing of people you disagree with must come to an end.”

#AfricanRenaissancd Ramaphosa reflects on Dr Pixley kaIsaka Seme’s 1906 essay “The Regeneration of Africa” saying the contents of this piece not only challenged Eurocentric views of Africa, but it’s vision has an important role for the continent now. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

The president says that unity should remain a priority.

“Madiba would have said unity should be underpinned by dialogue and by consensus building.”

Before Ramaphosa took to the podium, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu confirmed that the Moerane Commission, which has investigated political killings in the province, will submit its report to his office by the end of next week.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)