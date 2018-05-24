Ramaphosa: KZN political killings tarnishing Mandela's vision for unity
President Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Nelson Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.
JOHANNESBURG - As the continent prepares to celebrate Africa Day on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the killings in KwaZulu-Natal are tarnishing Nelson Mandela's vision for unity.
Ramaphosa is addressing the 20th annual African Renaissance Festival at the Convention Centre in Durban.
#AfricanRenaissance On stage with the president from the left , KZN Econ. Development MEC Sihle Zikalala, African Renaissance chair and former KZN premier Sbu Ndebele, Incumbent KZN premier Willies Mchunu and Councillor Fawzia Peer. ZN pic.twitter.com/NEO3UDtnXw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018
Ramaphosa used part of his address to reflect on what Mandela would say about the increasing number of killings in KZN.
“He would have spoken vocally and loudly and said some of the expressions of disagreements that manifest themselves in the killing of people you disagree with must come to an end.”
#AfricanRenaissancd Ramaphosa reflects on Dr Pixley kaIsaka Seme’s 1906 essay “The Regeneration of Africa” saying the contents of this piece not only challenged Eurocentric views of Africa, but it’s vision has an important role for the continent now. ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018
The president says that unity should remain a priority.
“Madiba would have said unity should be underpinned by dialogue and by consensus building.”
Before Ramaphosa took to the podium, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu confirmed that the Moerane Commission, which has investigated political killings in the province, will submit its report to his office by the end of next week.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout
-
Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed
-
Murdered Poppie van der Merwe's mom, stepfather sentenced to life in prison
-
Cabinet approves changes to sexual offences law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.