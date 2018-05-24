Pravin Gordhan: Govt has begun process to recapture SOEs

The Public Enterprises Minister says SA Express being grounded is one of the consequences of corruption and the government is working to root it out.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says the government has begun the process of recapturing state-owned entities from the grasp of state capture.

Gordhan revealed on Thursday that embattled airline SA Express paid over R5.7 million to Gupta-linked Trillian Capital without following proper processes.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) announced on Thursday afternoon that it has suspended the carrier’s operating license with immediate effect.

Gordhan says SA Express being grounded is one of the consequences of corruption and the government is working to root it out.

“I can assure the public that we’ll look into this matter, get this airline back to its feet within the next couple of weeks so that it can continue to play an important role. But crucial to this is that those who’ve been involved must face the consequences.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)