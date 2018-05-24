Police yet to establish identities of bodies found in Vlakplaas cave
The police say while ZCC Church paraphernalia was found near the bodies of two of the men, she cannot confirm if they are members of the church.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have not yet established the identities of three men whose bodies were found in a cave on a Vlakplaas farm, west of Pretoria.
A third body was found on Wednesday when officials conducted a search operation following the discovery of two bodies the day before.
The police's Augastine Selepe says while ZCC Church paraphernalia was found near the bodies of two of the men, she cannot confirm if they are members of the church.
“I can’t confirm if the bodies are that of ZCC members because identification still has to be done.”
Selepe adds that the trespasser who was removed from the property before the discovery is not a suspect at the stage, but investigations are underway.
“The property owner approached the police to report trespassers, then one person was found.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
