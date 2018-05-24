Ottery man caught with abalone worth R3.5m
Officers raided his home earlier this week after receiving a tip-off about perlemoen being stored there.
CAPE TOWN - An Ottery man is expected to appear in court soon after he was caught with abalone worth around R3.5 million.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Gas tanks, industrial fencing and other equipment was also seized. A 34-year-old man was arrested. Once he’s charged, he is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrates court.”
#sapsWC Wynberg: Abalone worth R3.5 Million seized in Ottery. NIU followed up on info yesterday about abalone that was being stored at a residence in Ottery. Upon search 7670 units of #abalone, worth an estimated street value of R3.5 Million, was seized. 34yr-old arrested. ME pic.twitter.com/Vo65FKD9Z9— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 23, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
