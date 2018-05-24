Opposition parties call on Ramaphosa to reduce bloated Cabinet
Delivering his budget address in Parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa said a review of the size and composition of government is underway.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties say that President Cyril Ramaphosa is presiding over one of the most bloated Cabinets in the world and he needs to take more decisive action to reduce it.
While Ramaphosa says the effective functioning of government is a priority and a review is underway, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says that his large Cabinet smacks of cadre deployment that is costing taxpayers millions of rand.
He will be responding to the debate on Thursday.
Ramaphosa says his task team is examining in detail, how to make the state leaner, smarter and more capable to improve the lives of South Africans.
But following his state of the nation address only three months ago, opposition parties want swifter action.
The EFF’s Julius Malema: "The Cabinet is still big... 35 ministers, 36 deputy ministers... majority of those deputy ministers are extremely useless."
The DA’s Sej Motau says 40 government departments are too many and it's impacting negatively on Parliament’s oversight role.
"The situation is untenable and must be reviewed, but urgently."
Ramaphosa says the government-wide review will be completed before the election of a new administration next year.
