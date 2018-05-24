NW premier's office, 5 other depts to be placed under full administration

Cabinet has increased by seven the number of ministers intervening in North West and has decided that five provincial departments should be taken over.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says the office of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and five provincial departments will be put under full administration.

Five other departments, including Finance and Social Development, will continue to operate under the management of the team of ministers tasked to bring stability to the troubled region.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says it is urgent that the African National Congress (ANC) decide from three names who will be the next premier when its national executive committee (NEC) meets this weekend.

Mokonyane was briefing Parliament on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Mokonyane says the ANC’s national executive committee will consider three names for the post of North West Premier this weekend.

“The ANC will appoint the premier and we hope and believe the ruling party will appreciate the urgency. Hence it [ANC] will have to take advantage of its own meetings that are taking place this weekend.”

Cabinet's increased by seven the number of ministers intervening in North West and has decided that five provincial departments should be taken over, while five will continue with the same staff, but under the ministerial task team's guidance.

Mahumapelo’s office and those of Community Safety, Basic Education, Health and Public Works and Roads will be put under full administration, in terms of Section 100 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

The Departments of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development, Local Government and Human Settlement, Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Social Development and Tourism will be put under Section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

Mokonyane says Cabinet is satisfied with the progress being made in stabilising North West.

