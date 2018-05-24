NW premier's office, 5 other depts to be placed under full administration
Cabinet has increased by seven the number of ministers intervening in North West and has decided that five provincial departments should be taken over.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says the office of former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and five provincial departments will be put under full administration.
Five other departments, including Finance and Social Development, will continue to operate under the management of the team of ministers tasked to bring stability to the troubled region.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says it is urgent that the African National Congress (ANC) decide from three names who will be the next premier when its national executive committee (NEC) meets this weekend.
Mokonyane was briefing Parliament on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.
Mokonyane says the ANC’s national executive committee will consider three names for the post of North West Premier this weekend.
“The ANC will appoint the premier and we hope and believe the ruling party will appreciate the urgency. Hence it [ANC] will have to take advantage of its own meetings that are taking place this weekend.”
WATCH: Mahumapelo resigns, blames counter-revolutionaries
Cabinet’s increased by seven the number of ministers intervening in North West and has decided that five provincial departments should be taken over, while five will continue with the same staff, but under the ministerial task team’s guidance.
Mahumapelo’s office and those of Community Safety, Basic Education, Health and Public Works and Roads will be put under full administration, in terms of Section 100 (1) (a) of the Constitution.
The Departments of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development, Local Government and Human Settlement, Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development, Social Development and Tourism will be put under Section 100 (1) (b) of the Constitution.
Mokonyane says Cabinet is satisfied with the progress being made in stabilising North West.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Endumeni mayor arrested for plot to murder municipal speaker
-
Opposition parties call on Ramaphosa to reduce bloated Cabinet
-
IFP shocked, disappointed by arrest of Endumeni mayor
-
Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
-
Raymond Zondo to give update into state capture inquiry
-
[WATCH] DA probes land purchases in Ekurhuleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.