NPA urged to assign dedicated advocates to cash-in-transit heist cases

PRETORIA - Police are searching for the criminals who opened fire on a Fidelity van on Wednesday night along the N3 south near Marlboro.

The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty handed after a shoot-out.

Eyewitnesses say a black BMW and a white Mercedes Benz were seen speeding off shortly after the gunfight.

The country has experienced a recent surge in such crimes with major incidents in Soweto this week and Boksburg last week.

While the police have been called on to established specialised units to investigate cash-in-transit heists, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been urged to assign dedicated advocates to handle such cases.

Anneliese Burgess, author of the book Heists, which looked at robberies, says robbers say they commit these crimes because it’s easy, lucrative and low risk.

“The low risk part is that they have few consequences and most importantlty the chances of being prosecuted are even lower.”

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says the NPA must play their part.

“By appointing specialist prosecutors to work hand-in-hand because there is no point in having an officer with no experience.”

Sabric says the number of heists this year so far is triple the number experienced during the same period last year.

