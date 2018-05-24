No arrests made after missing teen Katlego Marite is found
The 13-year-old was found unharmed and reunited with his family after disappearing for almost a week.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say no arrests have yet been made in the kidnapping of Katlego Marite who was found on Thursday.
The teenage boy was abducted while playing with his friends outside his home in Emalahleni on Sunday.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says investigations are ongoing.
“They have taken him to the hospital for checks and he’s definitely going to be handed over to the parents in no time. [And] no one has been arrested.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
