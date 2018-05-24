New Hawks head has wealth of experience & qualifications to match it

Cabinet announced that Advocate Godfrey Lebeya will be the new permanent head of the directorate for priority crime investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - The new head of the Hawks holds a doctorate in law, is an admitted advocate, has written a book on organised crime and is a career cop with more than 30 years of experience.

On Thursday, Cabinet announced that Advocate Seswantsho Godfrey Lebeya will be the new permanent head of the directorate for priority crime investigation.

Lebeya was a police officer for more than three decades but was fired by former commissioner Riah Phiyega. He subsequently won a court challenge after it was ruled that he was wrongfully dismissed.

Lebeya was seen as part of a faction driving a campaign against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and is closely allied to current Police Minister Bheki Cele.

He has spent the past few years practising as an advocate.

Lebeya's Unisa doctorate thesis was on understanding organised crime; a study he will now have to put into practice.

The appointment of Advocate Lebeya as the permanent head of the Hawks is being described as a positive step in the fight against organised crime in the country.

The chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police Francois Beukman has welcomed Lebeya's appointment describing him as a good and considerate choice.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)