New court date set for De Lille, DA battle

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has to wait two more weeks before she knows the weight of a Democratic Alliance (DA) constitution clause used to boot her from her position.

The Western Cape High Court will next month hear De Lille’s arguments that the party’s automatic cessation clause is not constitutional and that it was unfairly applied to her.

The matter was initially set down to be heard this Friday.

The public quarrel between De Lille and the DA has been dragging on for months.

It climaxed two weeks ago with the DA’s announcement to rescind her party membership, automatically resulting in her losing her position as mayor.

She has since been reinstated in her position following a Western Cape High Court ruling, pending the outcome of next month’s court action.

The matter will be heard between 4-5 June. Judges hearing the matter need more time to prepare.

De Lille insists she did nothing wrong, claiming the party is dead set on getting rid of her.

The DA, however, argues it's got enough evidence to prove that she’s unfit to stay on as mayor.

