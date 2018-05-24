New court date set for De Lille, DA battle
The Western Cape High Court will next month hear De Lille’s arguments that the party’s automatic cessation clause is not constitutional and that it was unfairly applied to her.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille has to wait two more weeks before she knows the weight of a Democratic Alliance (DA) constitution clause used to boot her from her position.
The Western Cape High Court will next month hear De Lille’s arguments that the party’s automatic cessation clause is not constitutional and that it was unfairly applied to her.
The matter was initially set down to be heard this Friday.
The public quarrel between De Lille and the DA has been dragging on for months.
It climaxed two weeks ago with the DA’s announcement to rescind her party membership, automatically resulting in her losing her position as mayor.
She has since been reinstated in her position following a Western Cape High Court ruling, pending the outcome of next month’s court action.
The matter will be heard between 4-5 June. Judges hearing the matter need more time to prepare.
De Lille insists she did nothing wrong, claiming the party is dead set on getting rid of her.
The DA, however, argues it's got enough evidence to prove that she’s unfit to stay on as mayor.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt
-
Hawks probing Ditsobotla Municipality after revelations of corruption
-
Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
-
Former NW official reveals extent of rot in Ditsobotla municipality
-
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement
-
Madikizela: We can't afford people in the DA that can't be trusted
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.