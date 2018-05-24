Nel: Putting municipalities under administration 'not a solution'
The latest audit outcomes of the Auditor-General have revealed that municipalities are in their worst state in five years and the country’s metros are no better.
CAPE TOWN - Many of the country’s municipalities are barely functional.
The latest audit outcomes of the Auditor-General have revealed municipalities are in their worst state in five years and the country’s metros are no better.
The audit findings for the 2016/17 financial year show that irregular expenditure has significantly increased in metros, having only now uncovered irregular expenditure from previous years. The situation doesn't appear to be improving.
WATCH: Makwetu: We are witnessing a reversal on audit outcomes
Although six of the metros produced unqualified financial statements, only half of them had credible reports.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that while the financial health of half the metros is stable, he’s concerned about Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.
He says Mangaung is in a particularly vulnerable position and intervention is needed. Eleven of the country’s municipalities are under administration, three of them in the Free State.
But Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance Andries Nel says this is not the solution to fixing ailing municipalities.
“So every municipality that gets an unqualified audit, you put under administration and hope the problem is going to be solved. It doesn’t work like that.”
Makwetu says that provincial and national role-players have not been sufficiently supporting municipalities.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Tsakane taxi rank to remain closed following deadly shootout
-
Authorities on high alert in Parkwood after violent protests
-
Cops hunt suspects after attempted cash heist on N3
-
Former Ditsobotla official reveals extent of rot in municipality
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt
-
[CARTOON] AB Walks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.