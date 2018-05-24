Nel: Putting municipalities under administration 'not a solution'

The latest audit outcomes of the Auditor-General have revealed that municipalities are in their worst state in five years and the country’s metros are no better.

CAPE TOWN - Many of the country’s municipalities are barely functional.

The audit findings for the 2016/17 financial year show that irregular expenditure has significantly increased in metros, having only now uncovered irregular expenditure from previous years. The situation doesn't appear to be improving.

WATCH: Makwetu: We are witnessing a reversal on audit outcomes

Although six of the metros produced unqualified financial statements, only half of them had credible reports.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu says that while the financial health of half the metros is stable, he’s concerned about Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.

He says Mangaung is in a particularly vulnerable position and intervention is needed. Eleven of the country’s municipalities are under administration, three of them in the Free State.

But Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance Andries Nel says this is not the solution to fixing ailing municipalities.

“So every municipality that gets an unqualified audit, you put under administration and hope the problem is going to be solved. It doesn’t work like that.”

Makwetu says that provincial and national role-players have not been sufficiently supporting municipalities.

