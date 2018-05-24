Popular Topics
Murdered Poppie van der Merwe's mom, stepfather sentenced to life in prison

Judge Bert Bam found that both Louisa and Kobus Koekemoer showed very little remorse for murdering Poppie.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Three-year-old Poppie van der Merwe’s mother and stepfather have both been sentenced to life in prison.

The High Court in Pretoria sentenced Louisa and Kobus Koekemoer to a further ten years behind bars for abusing a five-year-old child.

The couple murdered Poppie in October 2016 and her lifeless body was taken to hospital with numerous bruises and scratches.

Judge Bert Bam found that both the Koekemoers showed very little remorse for murdering Louisa's three-year-old daughter.

The court imposed the sentence of life for the murder and a further 10 years in prison for abusing another child, which is what the State had asked for.

Earlier, Louisa took the stand, where she claimed that she did not abuse her children but was afraid to act against her husband because he might have hurt them more.

She claims that Kobus threatened to murder her and the children if she reported him to the authorities, an argument rejected by the court.

