Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed

The teenage boy was abducted while playing with his friends outside his home in Emalahleni on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that 13-year-old Katlego Marite who had been missing for almost a week has been found unharmed and reunited with his family.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says more details on how he was found will be released later on Thursday.

“We’re still busy with the investigation. He is fine. He has been found. He and his family are still with us and we can’t reveal any further information now.”