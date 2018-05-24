Popular Topics
Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed

The teenage boy was abducted while playing with his friends outside his home in Emalahleni on Sunday.

FILE: Thirteen-year-old Katlego Marite. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Thirteen-year-old Katlego Marite. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that 13-year-old Katlego Marite who had been missing for almost a week has been found unharmed and reunited with his family.

The teenage boy was abducted while playing with his friends outside his home in Emalahleni on Sunday.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says more details on how he was found will be released later on Thursday.

“We’re still busy with the investigation. He is fine. He has been found. He and his family are still with us and we can’t reveal any further information now.”

