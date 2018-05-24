Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he realised he's neither indispensable to the ANC nor is bigger than the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't expect to be redeployed in government.

Mahumapelo resigned on Wednesday after weeks of political upheaval following violent protests against his leadership.

The former premier says that he has no ambition to serve elsewhere in government after serving four years as premier.

He says he realised he's neither indispensable to the ANC nor is bigger than the party.

“I do not expect, from the organization, compensation in the form of a new position because the ANC does not owe us any position.”

Mahumapelo will now return as ANC chairperson in the North West, a position that still holds muscle.

