Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he realised he's neither indispensable to the ANC nor is bigger than the party.

Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Supra Mahumapelo announces his retirement as North West premier at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 23 May 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he doesn't expect to be redeployed in government.

Mahumapelo resigned on Wednesday after weeks of political upheaval following violent protests against his leadership.

The former premier says that he has no ambition to serve elsewhere in government after serving four years as premier.

He says he realised he's neither indispensable to the ANC nor is bigger than the party.

“I do not expect, from the organization, compensation in the form of a new position because the ANC does not owe us any position.”

Mahumapelo will now return as ANC chairperson in the North West, a position that still holds muscle.

WATCH: Mahumapelo resigns, blames counter-revolutionaries

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA