Madikizela: We can't afford people in the DA that can't be trusted
Berg River Mayor Evert Manuel resigned on Tuesday ahead of a vote on whether he should be removed.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party is getting rid of people it can no longer trust before next year’s election.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus in the municipality had brought forward the motion against Manuel. He's also been given 48 hours to submit reasons to the DA’s federal executive why his party membership shouldn't be rescinded.
Madikizela says the caucus had lost faith in Manuel due to allegations related to him discussing leaving the party to join the African National Congress (ANC).
But the ANC'’s chief whip in Berg River council, Jeff Swart, has refuted these claims.
“The ANC agreed that Manuel did nothing wrong, because there was never a discussion between Manuel and the ANC.”
Swart says Manuel is being removed because he's a friend of another besieged mayor, Patricia de Lille, but Madikizela says this is untrue.
Eyewitness News asked Madikizela whether he's concerned about whether problems surrounding several leaders in DA-run municipalities could affect the party's chances in the elections next year.
“We can't afford people in the DA now that cannot be trusted. We’ll rather deal with them now and make sure we strengthen your structures and municipalities, so that you go to elections with a team of trusted lieutenants.”
De Lille and Manuel, along with Matzikama mayor, Rhenda Stephan, and Knysna deputy mayor Peter Myers, who has been removed, have all lost the confidence of their caucuses over the past few months.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
