[LISTEN] Zackie Achmat responds to Equal Education harassment cover-up claims

Radio 702 | Zachie Achmat spoke about allegations of a cover-up involving sexual harassment and bullying under his watch and across time at Equal Education for many years.

JOHANNESBURG – Activist Zackie Achmat says people who are extremely powerful - particularly men - have a duty to be scrutinised.

“I believe in the reverse onus when it comes to complainants of sexual harassment, sexual violence, sexual misconduct, and rape. The reason I believe that is because patriarchy exists within all of us. I believe that when someone is put on trial, there must be due process.”

Achmat was replying to claims that he protected Equal Education’s co-founder Doron Isaacs, who has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)