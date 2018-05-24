[LISTEN] Vadi: Tsakane taxi rank shut down for safety reasons

Radio 702 | Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ismail Vadi, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport following a deadly shooting at the Tsakane taxi rank.

CAPE TOWN – Law enforcement authorities have deployed more than 100 officers to Tsakane in Ekurhuleni following a deadly shooting at the local taxi rank.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi has described the situation as "serious", saying no taxis will operate in the area for now.

"We do so in the public interest. We have to be mindful of our commuters, drivers and community members’ safety."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)