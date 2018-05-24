[LISTEN] How binge watching TV series can wreck our immune systems

Radio 702 | Pharma Dynamics's Nicole Jennings says the blue light on the TV screen impacts on your sleeping pattern; an average adult requires 7 to 9 hours of sleep for the immune system to function properly.

JOHANNESBURG - Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says people who tend to watch action series such as The Walking Dead tend to eat more junk food because the tension they see on screen manifests physically.

Jennings says factors such as long hours at work, people tend to get home and watch about three hours of series and that the physical inability has an impact on your immune system.

She says the blue light that appears on the TV screen impacts on your sleeping pattern as an average adult requires seven to nine hours of sleep for the immune system to function properly.

