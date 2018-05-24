Legendary musician Philip Tabane remembered at memorial service

The Mamelodi senior choir rendered an emotional tribute to the late Tabane at a memorial service at the Mamelodi community hall.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Mamelodi community and fellow musicians gathered at the Mamelodi west community hall to pay tribute to veteran musician Philip Tabane on Thursday.

Tabane died last week at the age of 84.

The Mamelodi senior choir rendered an emotional tribute to the late Tabane at a memorial service at the Mamelodi community hall.

A member of #PhilipTabane’s family welcomes those in attendance. He moves to correct previous reports that Tabane was 84 when he dies. He says Tabane was in fact born in 1940, making him 78-years-old at the time of his death. MS pic.twitter.com/w4N9fL06zJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

Fellow musician Dr Sello Galane and veteran actress Advocate Nakedi Ribane were the programme directors with a performance by legendary guitarist Vusi Mahlesela scheduled to take place.

Tabane is being remembered for his love for the Sepedi heritage and the Mamelodi community.

Letta Mbulu and Don Laka were amongst the audience.

Sello Galane and Vusi Mahlasela share the stage, performing a medley of #PhilipTabane’s ‘Mpedi’ and ‘Ke A Bereka’. MS pic.twitter.com/ZBaUATQvBV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

#PhilipTabane Vusi Mahlasela and Sipho HotStix Mabuse embrace outside the Mamelodi Community Hall. MS pic.twitter.com/GM3h3pgKZG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

#PhilipTabane’s former bandmates (Malombo Jazzmen), Abbey Cindi (flute) and Julian Bahula (percussion) reminisce on how their days with the late guitarist. MS pic.twitter.com/vAem5PVrPV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)