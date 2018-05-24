Popular Topics
Jayde Panayiotou murder: NPA opposes bail for Luthando Siyoni

Siyoni is believed to have been instrumental in finding the hitmen who kidnapped and shot dead Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.

Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: facebook.com
Jayde Panayiotou. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is opposing bail for a man who is believed to have helped Christopher Panayiotou find men to kill his wife.

Luthando Siyoni’s bail application got underway in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed until July.

Siyoni’s back in court on Thursday for the defence's affidavit to be interpreted in Xhosa.

He was arrested in Kwazakhele in April after having been on the run for six months.

Siyoni, who previously worked for convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou, initially turned State witness.

His immunity from prosecution was, however, revoked during the murder trial when he was declared a hostile witness after he changed his version of events and refused to answer the State’s questions.

The NPA’s Tshepo Ndwalaza says they’re calling on the court to deny him bail.

“We believe that if he’s granted bail he will definitely disappear. We’re confident with our case and we believe that justice will be served.”

Siyoni is believed to have been instrumental in finding the hitmen who kidnapped and shot dead Jayde Panayiotou in April 2015.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

