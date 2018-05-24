Israel plans 2,500 new settler homes in West Bank - defence minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Israel plans 2,500 new settler homes in West Bank - defence minister

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal and says their future should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians.

FILE: Workers and bulldozers work at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Workers and bulldozers work at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JERUSALEM - Israel’s defence minister said on Thursday he plans to seek approval next week for the construction of some 2,500 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Avigdor Lieberman, writing on Twitter, said a regional planning board would be asked to designate 1,400 of the housing units for immediate construction.

Settlements are one of the most heated issues in efforts to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, frozen since 2014.

Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider settlements that Israel has built in territory it captured in the 1967 Middle East war to be illegal.

Israel disputes that its settlements are illegal and says their future should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians.

“We will promote building in all of Judea and Samaria, from the north to south, in small communities and in large ones,” Lieberman wrote, using the Biblical names for the West Bank.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials, who have long argued that Israeli settlements could deny them a viable and contiguous country.

Some 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas that are also home to more than 2.6 million Palestinians.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA