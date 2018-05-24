IFP shocked, disappointed by arrest of Endumeni mayor

IFP deputy national spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko says it’s shocking to hear accusations that a party leader could have been planning to assassinate another one of their own.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it's shocked and disappointed by the arrest of its Endumeni Mayor Siboniso Mbatha.

Mbatha, alongside another councillor and alleged hitman, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday morning after authorities received a tip-off.

It’s understood the three were plotting to assassinate the municipality’s speaker after she accused the mayor of being involved in corruption and unduly influencing the awarding of a tender.

The men are appearing in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other related crimes.

IFP deputy national spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko says it’s shocking to hear accusations that a party leader could have been planning to assassinate another one of their own.

“As a matter of principle, we categorically appal any acts of using violence for whatever reason might be there and in particular, we’re here talking about a leader; that worsens the situation.”

Mazibuko says the party will launch its own internal investigation.

“To establish the source of the matter so that we can take the necessary steps at the party.”

Just last week, the IFP buried KZN Councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini after he was shot in his vehicle while waiting at a traffic light.

Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has voiced how he believes Dlamini’s murder was driven by forces inside the IFP.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)