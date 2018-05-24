Hawks raid North West Department of Agriculture

The Hawks have confirmed they're seizing documents to help their investigation into corruption in this department which started in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after the resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, the Hawks are conducting a search and seizure operation at the North West Department of Agriculture.

The Hawks have confirmed that they're seizing documents to help their investigation into corruption in this department which started in March.

The investigation comes after reports that Mahumapelo, through the Department of Agriculture, gifted former president Jacob Zuma cattle worth R1.5 million irregularly.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are hoping to finalise the case soon and take it to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision.

“We have received complaints about massive corruption in that department. The matter is being investigated by our Pretoria head office. They are now seizing documents and other electric equipment.”

