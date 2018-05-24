Hawks raid North West Department of Agriculture
The Hawks have confirmed they're seizing documents to help their investigation into corruption in this department which started in March.
JOHANNESBURG - Just a day after the resignation of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, the Hawks are conducting a search and seizure operation at the North West Department of Agriculture.
The Hawks have confirmed that they're seizing documents to help their investigation into corruption in this department which started in March.
The investigation comes after reports that Mahumapelo, through the Department of Agriculture, gifted former president Jacob Zuma cattle worth R1.5 million irregularly.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are hoping to finalise the case soon and take it to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision.
“We have received complaints about massive corruption in that department. The matter is being investigated by our Pretoria head office. They are now seizing documents and other electric equipment.”
WATCH: Mahumapelo resigns, blames counter-revolutionaries
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout
-
Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed
-
Murdered Poppie van der Merwe's mom, stepfather sentenced to life in prison
-
Cabinet approves changes to sexual offences law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.