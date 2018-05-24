Hawks probing Ditsobotla Municipality after revelations of corruption

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are in the process of finalising the corruption probe into the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks are investigating a case of corruption involving the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West following revelations that millions of rands have disappeared without explanation.

Eyewitness News has spoken to the municipal manager at the time, Tebogo Mopeloa, who compiled an affidavit for the Hawks exposing the rot in the administration, including details of how over R5 million was spent on hiring cars last year.

Mopeloa was fired following his presentation of the state of the administration to government's inter-ministerial committee, which is assessing the state of governance in that province.

On Wedenday, the Auditor-General revealed that not a single North West municipality has been able to achieve a clean audit.

Mopeloa believes he was purged for presenting the true state of the municipality to the inter-ministerial committee.

“The finances were terrible, the municipality is bankrupt and no one can do business with them. They owe almost everyone and they can’t account for millions that went missing.”

The municipality denies this, saying that the administration has not collapsed and it’s not under investigation for corruption.

Government previously put the municipality under administration in a quest to revive it but it appears the situation remains unchanged.

