Germany's Merkel says China and Germany standing by Iran nuclear deal

Anegla Merkel made the comment during a joint news briefing with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People during a two-day visit to China.

BEIJING - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday China and Germany are standing by the existing nuclear deal with Iran after the United States left the 2015 accord earlier this month.

