GED urges parents to register for admissions online as deadline looms
Parents who have applied are being reminded to submit required documents at schools urgently.
JOHANNESBURG - With just four days left until the online registration system for grade one and eight pupils shuts down, the Gauteng Education Department (GED) has made a final appeal to parents who have not yet applied.
Parents who have applied are being reminded to submit required documents at schools urgently.
The department says it has received over 500,000 applications since the online system opened in April.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says most of the popular schools in the province have already reached their full capacity.
“Those ones have already removed off their status from the online registration, actually 80% of our good schools received the numbers that were beyond their enrolment within hours after the online registration was opened.”
Popular in Local
-
Stranded SA Express passengers booked on SAA flights
-
'Land reform fundamental to easing poverty stemming from past racial injustice'
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
State capture inquiry to cost taxpayers R230m for first 6 months
-
New Hawks head has wealth of experience & qualifications to match it
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.