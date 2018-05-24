GED urges parents to register for admissions online as deadline looms

Parents who have applied are being reminded to submit required documents at schools urgently.

JOHANNESBURG - With just four days left until the online registration system for grade one and eight pupils shuts down, the Gauteng Education Department (GED) has made a final appeal to parents who have not yet applied.

The department says it has received over 500,000 applications since the online system opened in April.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says most of the popular schools in the province have already reached their full capacity.

“Those ones have already removed off their status from the online registration, actually 80% of our good schools received the numbers that were beyond their enrolment within hours after the online registration was opened.”