Gauteng police continue probe after ‘kidnapped’ woman found

It's reported that the 22-year-old woman's boyfriend opened a missing person's case with police last week, claiming that his pregnant partner vanished from Vosloorus.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are still investigating the circumstances around the disappearance of an East Rand woman despite her reappearance on Wednesday night.

The Sowetan is reporting that the 22-year-old woman's boyfriend opened a missing person's case with police last week, claiming that his pregnant partner vanished from Vosloorus.

Police could not confirm reports that the family has received a text message from alleged kidnappers, including a picture of the woman with her mouth bound.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the alleged kidnappers threatened to take the baby once it’s born.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “At this stage, we don’t know whether the woman was pregnant or not, but we’re taking her to a doctor to verify if she was pregnant before she disappeared. If we come to the conclusion that she was kidnapped, we’ll open a case of kidnapping.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)