Gauteng Education Dept probes alleged k-word slur, assault at Midrand school
The teacher has since resigned but MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the department has asked the South African Council of Educators to block the teacher from practising again.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has launched an investigation into allegations that a grade two teacher called a seven-year-old pupil the k-word and assaulted her.
The incident which allegedly happened in a Midrand classroom last week, has been reported to MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who has sent a team to the school to gather more evidence.
The child is severely traumatised, with her parents claiming the teacher hit her so hard that her head hit the chalkboard.
The teacher has since resigned but Lesufi says the department has asked the South African Council of Educators to block the teacher from practising again.
“We have launched our own investigation so we can understand what happened, if we feel it’s a matter that must go to law enforcement agencies then we will do so.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
