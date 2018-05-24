Former NW official reveals extent of rot in Ditsobotla municipality

EWN has seen an affidavit compiled by the municipality's former manager alleging that millions of rands disappeared from the municipality's account.

JOHANNESBURG - As concerns grow about the dire state of municipalities in the North West, a former official at the Ditsobotla council has given insight into the extent of the rot at the local administration.

Eyewitness News has seen an affidavit compiled by the municipality's former manager alleging that millions of rands disappeared from the municipality's account, with over R5 million being wasted on hiring cars last year.

On Wednesday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu announced that the North West contributed 15% of the total irregular expenditure of municipalities for the 2016/2017 financial year.

Tebogo Mopeloa was fired from the municipality as manager following his presentation on the dire state of administration to government’s inter-ministerial committee in the province.

He points out in the affidavit that as the accounting officer, he was shocked to see millions disappear from the municipality’s account within months and without explanation.

“By June 2017, the municipality had cash of about R66 million that disappeared.”

Mopeloa says for a few months last year, the municipality spent R5 million on hiring 12 cars.

“A mere R1,300 van, the municipality is spending R16,000 a month.”

EWN has seen last year’s audit outcomes for the municipality, which reveal there was no supporting documentation to support cash flow calculations.

There were no documents to confirm the amount relating to rental of facilities and that payments of over R39 million were in contravention of the supply chain management.

The municipality, which was previously placed under administration, says it is doing well despite the Department of Local Government confirming it is one of the administrations flagged as problematic and needing close attention.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)