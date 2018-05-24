First lady Tshepo Motsepe to make contribution to Thuma Mina campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Motsepe would soon be making her contribution in her field of expertise - early childhood development.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says first lady Tshepo Motsepe will soon be making her contribution to his Thuma Mina campaign.

The drive is aimed at turning the country around.

On Wednesday during debate on the budget of the Presidency, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema questioned her absence at engagements attended by the President.

Less than 100 days since taking office opposition parties have been trying to give Ramaphosa a hard time in the National Assembly.

Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen was quick on his feet on Thursday to complain that he did not receive the cigar the president promised him.

“It hasn’t arrived yet and I certainly hope the delivery from the president is going to improve significantly.”

The president assured him, he had the cigar on hand on Wednesday.

“When I sought to offer it to you, you looked most unhappy, depending on how you and I do today, you will have a box of cigars from me.”

Ramaphosa also allayed Malema’s concerns about his wife, saying she had a knee operation three months ago and had been struggling to walk.

He said Motsepe would soon be making her contribution in her field of expertise: early childhood development (ECD).

“I, therefore, invite you to visit some ECD centre where you may be able to meet her as you so admire her.”

(Edited By Winnie Theletsane)