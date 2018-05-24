First hearings of state capture probe to begin in August
Raymond Zondo is on Thursday giving an update on the progress made since the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture commenced with its work.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced on Thursday afternoon that the first hearings of the state capture probe will begin in August.
“At this stage, we’re planning to have the first hearings in August, as we’ve identified certain witnesses whose evidence can be heard.”
Former President Jacob Zuma announced the establishment of the commission in January 2018 as recommended by former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela through the office’s state capture report.
