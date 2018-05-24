Equal Education ‘horrified’ by sexual abuse claims against former members
Tshepo Motsepe, Luyolo Mazwembe and Doron Isaacs have resigned since the scandal came to light.
CAPE TOWN - Equal Education says it is horrified by claims of sexual harassment by three of its former members.
The lobby group says it has set up an independent inquiry to examine the allegations of abuse at the workplace.
They have denied the allegations.
The group's Leanne-Jansen Thomas said: “There’s going to be an inquiry to look at what our current organisation culture is and why when people experience mistreatment, they don’t feel safe enough to immediately come forward.”
Jansen-Thomas says an online system will be put in place for people to tell their stories anonymously.
“There are separate independent panels that are looking into different kinds of allegations. An email address has been established for each of those panellists and anyone who is feeling has suffered an abuse of power can then make submissions.”
