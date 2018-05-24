Endumeni mayor Mbatha to remain behind bars
Siboniso Mbatha, Mthembeni Majola and an alleged hitman Xolani Mkhwanazi have appeared in court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
DURBAN - Endumeni Mayor Siboniso Mbatha will remain behind bars for a week as authorities investigate whether he was plotting to kill the municipality’s speaker.
Mbatha, PR councillor Mthembeni Majola and an alleged hitman Xolani Mkhwanazi have appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.
They’re accused of plotting to assassinate municipal speaker Bongiwe Mbatha-Makhathini because she accused the mayor of alleged corruption and his undue influence over a security tender.
Mbatha of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) ward 18 Emtshezi, Majola and Mkhwanazi were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after authorities received a tip-off.
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “They were remanded in custody and their case was postponed to 31 May for a bail application.”
The IFP’s Joshua Mazibuko has applauded authorities for being proactive.
“We urge them to quickly ensure that this matter is brought to its conclusion for the sake of our province because as you know KwaZulu-Natal is engulfed in the turmoil of political assassinations.”
Thursday’s arrests are seen as one of the successes made since security cluster ministers visited the province on Monday where interventions to deal with the KZN political killings were discussed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
