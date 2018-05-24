Endumeni mayor arrested for plot to murder municipal speaker

Mayor Siboniso Mbatha was handcuffed earlier today, along with a councillor and a hitman after the province's political task team set received a tip-off.

JOHANNESBURG - A municipal mayor and two alleged accomplices have been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill the Endumeni municipal speaker.

Mayor Siboniso Mbatha was handcuffed earlier on Thursday, along with a councillor and a hitman after the province's political task team set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa received a tip-off.

It’s understood the speaker had accused the mayor of being involved in corruption and undue influence with the awarding of a tender.

The three are currently in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court where they are facing charges related to conspiracy to murder and other related crimes.

Just last week, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Councillor Sibuyiselo Dlamini was buried after being shot in his vehicle while waiting at a traffic light.

Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has voiced how he believes Dlamini’s murder was driven by forces inside the IFP.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)