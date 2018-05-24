Camilla: Harry and Meghan's wedding was perfect

The 70-year-old royal, who is married to Prince Harry's father Prince Charles, was thrilled with how "uplifting" the nuptials were last weekend.

The 70-year-old royal - who is married to Prince Harry's father Prince Charles - was thrilled with how "uplifting" the nuptials were last weekend.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Channel 5, she said: "We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appeared to be referencing the uncertainty surrounding Markle's father Thomas Markle's attendance on the big day. He was unable to make it due to having to undergo surgery and previously said he "will always regret" not being at Markle's wedding.

He said: "My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness ... The service was beautiful and it's history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter's hand ... My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much. When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her. Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."