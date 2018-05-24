Popular Topics
DA accuses Evert Manuel of encouraging party members to resign

The former Berg River mayor resigned before the council was to vote on removing him in a motion brought by the DA caucus.

FILE: Evert Manuel. Picture: voteda.org.
FILE: Evert Manuel. Picture: voteda.org.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) alleges its former Berg River mayor encouraged party members to jump ship.

Evert Manuel, on Wednesday, resigned before the council was to vote on removing him in a motion brought by the DA caucus.

The DA’s Federal Executive has also given him 48 hours to submit reasons why his membership shouldn’t be terminated, amid claims he had encouraged resignations from the DA.

Manuel is the latest DA member in a top leadership position in a DA-run municipality that is facing the axe.

In Knysna, the council removed Peter Myers as deputy mayor in October.

The DA’s Federal Executive chairperson James Selfe says Myers is facing various disciplinary charges and his disciplinary hearing is ongoing.

At the same time, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is challenging the DA’s decision to rescind her membership in court in June.

While that’s pending, her disciplinary hearing, which has been coming on since 2017, will continue.

In June, the DA’s Federal Executive will discuss the cases of Matzikama mayor Rhenda Stephan and Stellenbosch council speaker Donovan Joubert after both their caucuses passed motions of no confidence in them.

Both Stephan and Joubert have submitted reasons why they shouldn’t resign.

EWN has been unable to get hold of Manuel for comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

