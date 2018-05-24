CT authorities on alert after issuing flood warning

The City of Cape Town’s emergency services are carefully watching weather reports after issuing warnings of possible flooding, especially in informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - Batten down the hatches, weather forecasters say heavy rains are expected in Cape Town on Thursday.

Disaster risk management unit's Charlotte Powell says: “The city has measures in place to mitigate the impact and our operational staff will be on standby to deal with the impact of the weather conditions.”

The South African Weather Service has warned heavy rain might lead to flash flooding in the Overberg District as well as the Peninsula of the Cape Metropole. In George, cloudy conditions and rain are expected.

In Gauteng, warmer conditions are expected. Temperatures will reach 25 °C in Pretoria and 24 °C in Johannesburg.

High temperatures around 26 °C are expected in Kimberly and Upington in the Northern Cape, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 23 °C and Durban 26 °C.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)