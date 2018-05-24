CT authorities on alert after issuing flood warning
The City of Cape Town’s emergency services are carefully watching weather reports after issuing warnings of possible flooding, especially in informal settlements.
CAPE TOWN - Batten down the hatches, weather forecasters say heavy rains are expected in Cape Town on Thursday.
The City of Cape Town’s emergency services are carefully watching weather reports after issuing warnings of possible flooding, especially in informal settlements.
Disaster risk management unit's Charlotte Powell says: “The city has measures in place to mitigate the impact and our operational staff will be on standby to deal with the impact of the weather conditions.”
The South African Weather Service has warned heavy rain might lead to flash flooding in the Overberg District as well as the Peninsula of the Cape Metropole. In George, cloudy conditions and rain are expected.
In Gauteng, warmer conditions are expected. Temperatures will reach 25 °C in Pretoria and 24 °C in Johannesburg.
High temperatures around 26 °C are expected in Kimberly and Upington in the Northern Cape, while Port Elizabeth will reach a high of 23 °C and Durban 26 °C.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.