Cricket SA to discuss recruitment process for CEO in June

Acting CEO Thabang Moroe took over from Haroon Lorgat late last year and his tenure is due to end at the end of this month.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe says the body will be discussing the recruitment process for the new CEO in June.

Moroe took over from Haroon Lorgat late last year and his tenure is due to end at the end of this month.

There is a CSA board meeting to discuss how they will go about finding the next permanent man to lead the business.

“I’ve been asked to stand as the acting CEO until the end of May, so hopefully in the next board meeting which is scheduled for the first of June, the board will make a decision on how they’ll go forward with the post.”

Moroe is determined to make the transition as smooth as possible for the next person in the role.

“Obviously, we're not going to complete everything in the next two months but at least we’ll make sure that the majority of the work is covered so that the incumbent, I can sit them down and take them through what I have been doing and what needs to be done going forward and they can run the organisation as they see fit.”

In his short stint so far, Moroe has dealt with the fallout of the failed Global T20 League, a pay dispute with the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) and the enormous loss in the last financial year.

When asked if he would be interested in the position on a permanent basis, Moroe was coy.

“I think I’ve done enough in terms of what I asked to do and now I’m leaving the ball in the board's court to decide how they want to take the company forward.”