Cosatu: No politician should benefit from land reform programme
Cosatu wants poor communities, farm workers and emerging farmers to be prioritised as beneficiaries of the expropriation of land policy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants its alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC), to adopt a resolution that no politician should be a beneficiary of land expropriation without compensation.
The trade union federation held a briefing on Thursday morning in Braamfontein, following its central executive committee meeting this week which was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Former Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti was accused of allegedly facilitating a R97 million land deal for his close friends without following the required procedure and of receiving R2 million for brokering a lease deal.
He has since denied any wrongdoing.
The ANC held its Land Summit this past weekend, which resolved that the government must ensure there is no corruption that takes place as it implements land expropriated without compensation.
Cosatu has stepped in, taking it a step further and saying no politician should benefit from the land reform programme.
Deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said: “We also want the ANC to adopt a resolution that no politician should be a beneficiary of land expropriation without compensation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
