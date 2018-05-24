Cosatu: No politician should benefit from land reform programme

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

Cosatu: No politician should benefit from land reform programme

Cosatu wants poor communities, farm workers and emerging farmers to be prioritised as beneficiaries of the expropriation of land policy.

FILE: Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) wants its alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC), to adopt a resolution that no politician should be a beneficiary of land expropriation without compensation.

The trade union federation held a briefing on Thursday morning in Braamfontein, following its central executive committee meeting this week which was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti was accused of allegedly facilitating a R97 million land deal for his close friends without following the required procedure and of receiving R2 million for brokering a lease deal.

He has since denied any wrongdoing.

The ANC held its Land Summit this past weekend, which resolved that the government must ensure there is no corruption that takes place as it implements land expropriated without compensation.

Cosatu has stepped in, taking it a step further and saying no politician should benefit from the land reform programme.

Deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said: “We also want the ANC to adopt a resolution that no politician should be a beneficiary of land expropriation without compensation.”

Cosatu wants poor communities, farm workers and emerging farmers to be prioritised as beneficiaries of the expropriation of land policy.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA