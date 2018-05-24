Cosatu calls on govt to take action against corrupt senior NW managers

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says while it welcomes Supra Mahumapelo's resignation, it wants government to act fast to take action against senior managers in the North West who also contributed to the collapse of governance.

On Wednesday, Mahumapelo resigned as premier but he leaves behind a province with some of the worst performing municipalities in the country.

It's emerged from Auditor General Kimi Makwetu that the North West stood out when it comes to the irregular expenditure of more than R4 billion.

Cosatu’s Solly Phetoe says they are happy that Mahumapelo is no longer premier in the North West.

“We welcome the resignation of the premier and we hope that the African National Congress will hold all those who are responsible for corruption in the province accountable.”

The federation wants action to be taken against other senior government officials who oversaw the 75% increase in irregular expenditure in the country’s municipalities.

“We demand that all senior managers who are implicated in the municipalities be replaced and investigated.”

Cosatu says it’s unacceptable that workers are the ones who pick up the tab for the wrongs and corruption of municipalities.

