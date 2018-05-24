Cops hunt suspects after attempted cash heist on N3
The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty-handed after a shootout.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals who opened fire on a Fidelity van on Wednesday night along the N3 south near Marlboro.
The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty-handed after a shootout.
Eyewitnesses say a black BMW and a white Mercedes-Benz were seen speeding off shortly after the gunfight.
The failed heist attempt follows a series of cash-in-transit heists across the country in recent days.
PICS from the attempted cash in transit heist on Johannesburg's N3 highway, near the Malboro off-ramp #cashintransitheist @afroworldview pic.twitter.com/nSANstjNtu— Oliver Meth (@oliver_meth) May 23, 2018
More in Local
-
CT authorities on alert after issuing flood warning
-
Tsakane taxi rank to remain closed following deadly shootout
-
Authorities on high alert in Parkwood after violent protests
-
Nel: Putting municipalities under administration 'not a solution'
-
Former Ditsobotla official reveals extent of rot in municipality
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.