Cops hunt suspects after attempted cash heist on N3

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals who opened fire on a Fidelity van on Wednesday night along the N3 south near Marlboro.

The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty-handed after a shootout.

Eyewitnesses say a black BMW and a white Mercedes-Benz were seen speeding off shortly after the gunfight.

The failed heist attempt follows a series of cash-in-transit heists across the country in recent days.