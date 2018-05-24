Popular Topics
Go

Cops hunt suspects after attempted cash heist on N3

The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty-handed after a shootout.

Police tape cordoning off a crime scene where an attempted cash resit took place along the N3 on 23 May 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
Police tape cordoning off a crime scene where an attempted cash resit took place along the N3 on 23 May 2018. Picture: @crimeairnetwork/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for the criminals who opened fire on a Fidelity van on Wednesday night along the N3 south near Marlboro.

The attempted cash-in-transit heist ended with the gang fleeing the scene empty-handed after a shootout.

Eyewitnesses say a black BMW and a white Mercedes-Benz were seen speeding off shortly after the gunfight.

The failed heist attempt follows a series of cash-in-transit heists across the country in recent days.

