City of Joburg tables R59 billion budget

MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni tabled the budget in the Johannesburg council on Thursday morning.

MMC for Finance in Johannesburg, Funzela Ngobeni. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
MMC for Finance in Johannesburg, Funzela Ngobeni. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has tabled a R59 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year, saying it will be paying particular attention to service delivery and infrastructure issues.

MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni tabled the budget in the Johannesburg council on Thursday morning.

Ngobeni says government agrees there needs to be more urgency in addressing backlogs in infrastructure, including electricity, water, sanitation and refuse removal.

The city relies on raising revenue, so for this financial year, while residents will see an electricity tariff hike of about 7%, City Power has been allocated R1 billion to deal with maintenance issues and to ensure more areas have access to electricity.

Joburg Water is receiving R10.6 billion in operating expenditure and the budget for Metrobus increases by 6.8% to R717 million, in line with the increase in revenue.

Ngobeni says while the billing crisis has been complex, he’s happy to announce that data management has improved with a 99% match between the deeds office and its general valuation roll.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

