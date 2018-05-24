City of Joburg tables R59 billion budget
MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni tabled the budget in the Johannesburg council on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has tabled a R59 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year, saying it will be paying particular attention to service delivery and infrastructure issues.
#JoburgBudget MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni delivering budget: we are gathered here because we have one common interest: the interest of Joburg, it’s people, it’s business and it’s progress. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018
Ngobeni says government agrees there needs to be more urgency in addressing backlogs in infrastructure, including electricity, water, sanitation and refuse removal.
The city relies on raising revenue, so for this financial year, while residents will see an electricity tariff hike of about 7%, City Power has been allocated R1 billion to deal with maintenance issues and to ensure more areas have access to electricity.
Joburg Water is receiving R10.6 billion in operating expenditure and the budget for Metrobus increases by 6.8% to R717 million, in line with the increase in revenue.
Ngobeni says while the billing crisis has been complex, he’s happy to announce that data management has improved with a 99% match between the deeds office and its general valuation roll.
#JoburgBudget Ngobeni: Billing crisis is a complex but the tide is turning. Data management improved with 99% match between deeds office & general valuation roll. GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
