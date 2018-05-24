City of Joburg budget: City Power receives 25% increase

MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni says electricity issues are just one of the major concerns for residents.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power will be receiving a 25% increase for the 2018/2019 financial year.

The City of Johannesburg has tabled a R59 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year, saying it will be paying attention to service delivery and infrastructure issues.

MMC for Finance Funzela Ngobeni tabled the budget at the Johannesburg Council on Thursday morning.

Ngobeni says electricity issues are just one of the major concerns for residents.

“The reliable provision of electricity has been a constant concern. This is one of the key areas on which our multi-party government seeks to make an impact through 'Diphetogo'. In the 2018/19 financial year, City Power is allocated R1 billion capital budget, a 25% increase from the 2017/18 budget.”

Electricity tariffs are also expected to go up by an average of 7,3% during the financial year.

FINANCIAL STABILITY

Ngobeni says the city is working hard to remain financially sustainable and increase revenue collection while being aware of the challenges experienced by households.

The Finance MMC says National Treasury has benchmarked and assessed the proposed R59 billion budget for this financial year.

“Despite all the malicious rumours of financial instability, national Treasury has also determined that this budget is sustainable, credible and funded without risk.”

Ngobeni says the city will also be addressing cash flow to ensure it builds up sufficient reserves but noted that around 76% of the budget is dependent on revenue raised by the city.

That means residents will see increases in electricity tariffs by 7% and an increase of 14.2% for water, sewage and sanitation. However, on positive note property rates are set to remain unchanged.

Ngobeni says there needs to be more emphasis on addressing serious backlogs and dealing with the billing crisis which he has already improved.

BILLING CRISIS

The City of Johannesburg has committed to resolving all billing queries within a period of 90 working days.

Ngobeni says breaking the back of the billing crisis has proven to be a complex task but says that tide is now turning.

He says data management has improved with a 99% match between the deeds office and the general valuation roll.

“We’re also committing to ensuring that 85% of billing queries are resolved within 30 working days, 95% of them resolved within 60 working days and another 100% resolved within 90 working days.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)