Cape courts hear details of child murders
May is Child Protection Month in South Africa but crimes against young girls remain prevalent in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of five-year-old Minentle Lekatha, from Nomzamo in Strand, is one of three men currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court for child murders.
The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday heard details of the severe wounds Lekatha sustained, allegedly at the hands of her grandmother's ex-boyfriend Xolani Lantu in June last year.
At one point, Judge Derek Wille adjourned proceedings to compose himself.
At the same time, Odwa Nkololo is on trial for the rape and murder of four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha in April last year. The matter resumes on Thursday.
The trial of Mortimer Saunders, who is accused of raping and murdering three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River in May last year, gets underway on Monday.
The 40-year-old rented a room in the child's family home.
