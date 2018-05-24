Bowing to Trump, NFL will require players to stand for anthem

Some NFL players knelt during the anthem to protest police shootings of unarmed black men.

NEW YORK - The National Football League will fine teams if players on the field refuse to stand for the national anthem, the league said on Wednesday in a victory for US President Donald Trump, who loudly demanded an end to such protests last year.

Some NFL players knelt during the anthem to protest police shootings of unarmed black men, sparking a controversy as Trump criticized the players for being unpatriotic.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday a new policy that will fine teams if players on the field fail to stand during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Players who choose not to stand may remain in the locker room until after the anthem is finished.

The NFL Players Association criticized the new policy, saying it was not consulted and it may issue a challenge should it violate the collective bargaining agreement.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said the owners’ decision was made out of concern for the NFL’s bottom line and fears that Trump would turn his political base against the league, America’s most popular professional sports organisation.

“This is not patriotism. Don’t get it confused,” the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote on Twitter. “These owners don’t love America more than the players demonstrating and taking real action to improve it,” he said, adding he would be committed to using his platform to affect change.

The kneeling controversy rattled a $14 billion industry, and the new policy attempts to resolve a distraction for the owners, said Bob Dorfman, a sports marketing expert at Baker Street Advertising.

“For advertisers, football’s still a great buy, reaching a market - young males mostly. Ratings have dipped a little bit,” Dorfman said, adding the NFL was “still one of the strongest live events you can buy in television.”