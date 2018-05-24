Booysens Park residents in NMB protest over lack of housing
Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Nqaba Bhanga, has sent a senior official from his office to address residents.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled residents from Booysens Park in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality are protesting over a lack of housing opportunities.
Law enforcement officials are on the scene where protesters have gathered. Earlier on Thursday morning, protesters burnt tyres and rubble in the road.
Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Nqaba Bhanga, has sent a senior official from his office to address residents.
The municipality's Kupido Baron says the meeting is currently underway between the official and the community members.
“We need to ascertain what exactly are the issues related to housing and will we then try to appease those protesting.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SACAA suspends SA Express certificate, grounds 9 aircraft
-
SA Express involved with dodgy deals with Trillian, Gordhan reveals
-
Missing teen Katlego Marite found unharmed
-
5 suspected hijackers arrested in Grassy Park following shootout
-
Murdered Poppie van der Merwe's mom, stepfather sentenced to life in prison
-
Cabinet approves changes to sexual offences law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.