Booysens Park residents in NMB protest over lack of housing

Mayoral committee member for Human Settlements, Nqaba Bhanga, has sent a senior official from his office to address residents.

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled residents from Booysens Park in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Municipality are protesting over a lack of housing opportunities.

Law enforcement officials are on the scene where protesters have gathered. Earlier on Thursday morning, protesters burnt tyres and rubble in the road.

The municipality's Kupido Baron says the meeting is currently underway between the official and the community members.

“We need to ascertain what exactly are the issues related to housing and will we then try to appease those protesting.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)