Bheki Cele shuts down calls to deploy army in CT’s gang-ridden areas

The Police Minister says they are not undermining the seriousness of gang violence, adding 269 additional police officers have been deployed to problematic areas.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressing Tafelsig residents in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has again shut down calls for the army to be deployed in neighbourhoods severely affected by gang violence.

On Thursday, Cele visited Mitchells Plain where he is engaging with Tafelsig residents following an apparent surge in gang activity and shootings.

According to the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF), 25 people have been killed within a space of a month.

Cele says they are not undermining the seriousness of gang violence and adds 269 additional police officers have been deployed to problematic areas.

“The SA Police Service doesn’t need the army now. We’ve deployed 269 officers and we have different units, such as the National Intervention Unit, in the area who can handle every and any situation.”

The CPF’s Abie Jacobs has welcomed the extra members but warns it’s not enough.

“Yes, we’ve seen a little bit of thunder, but it’s not the kind that we anticipated to deal with the crime crisis that we have.”

Discussions will continue throughout Thursday, and residents will propose solutions to gangsterism.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

