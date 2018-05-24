Authorities on high alert in Parkwood after violent protests
Law enforcement officials had moved to demolish structures erected on a vacant piece of land when tension boiled over.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities will remain on high alert in on Thursday morning following another outbreak of violent protests.
Angry residents again clashed with police in a demonstration over land and housing.
Law enforcement officials had moved to demolish structures erected on a vacant piece of land when tension boiled over.
WATCH: Parkwood residents clash with police during land protest
Tensions ran high in Parkwood on Wednesday after authorities forcefully removed residents from an open field, where they had carefully marked out plots and structures.
Residents say they’re desperate for a home to call their own.
“We want houses that’s all. This is not a political or racist thing. These people are really struggling.”
Community members blockaded three roads using bins and wooden boards. They threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with rubber bullets and teargas.
However, one of the demonstrators told Eyewitness News the protest was peaceful.
“I had my baby in my arm and my one hand was in the air. But still they shot at me.”
By Wednesday night authorities confirmed some protesters had fired live ammunition at police.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Michael Hulley cuts advocates in Zuma corruption case
-
Cops hunt suspects after attempted cash heist on N3
-
CT authorities on alert after issuing flood warning
-
Mahumapelo: I don’t expect a new position in govt
-
Gun shots fired in Sandton in attempted cash-in-transit heist
-
SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.