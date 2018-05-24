Authorities on high alert in Parkwood after violent protests

Law enforcement officials had moved to demolish structures erected on a vacant piece of land when tension boiled over.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities will remain on high alert in on Thursday morning following another outbreak of violent protests.

Angry residents again clashed with police in a demonstration over land and housing.

WATCH: Parkwood residents clash with police during land protest

Tensions ran high in Parkwood on Wednesday after authorities forcefully removed residents from an open field, where they had carefully marked out plots and structures.

Residents say they’re desperate for a home to call their own.

“We want houses that’s all. This is not a political or racist thing. These people are really struggling.”

Community members blockaded three roads using bins and wooden boards. They threw petrol bombs and stones at police who responded with rubber bullets and teargas.

However, one of the demonstrators told Eyewitness News the protest was peaceful.

“I had my baby in my arm and my one hand was in the air. But still they shot at me.”

By Wednesday night authorities confirmed some protesters had fired live ammunition at police.

