AngloGold Ashanti vows to be transparent as job cuts loom
The mining company has announced its plans, which will affect employees across different categories and levels.
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti says the decision to restructure its South African base operations which has put at least 2,000 jobs on the line is a difficult but necessary step.
It says it's domestic production has been reduced by half over the past year.
The company's Chris Nthite explains: “We are aware of the precarious state of our economy and the difficult job market. We do not take this decision lightly. We will be transparent and open throughout this process, ensuring we reduce the job cuts to the greatest extent possible.”
Meanwhile, the National Union of Mineworkers has expressed concern following AngloGold Ashanti's announcement.
NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu said: “It’s a worrying situation because the same company in January last year retrenched 849 workers and in June last year they retrenched 8,500 mineworkers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
